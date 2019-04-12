OnePlus 6T now available at Rs 4,000 discount as OnePlus 7 set for launch

After the discount, OnePlus 6T will cost Rs 34,999, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option will cost Rs 37,999.

OnePlus 6T will soon be available at its lowest price ever on Amazon India soon, and this could be the last chance to grab the device at a discounted price, given that the company’s next flagship, the OnePlus 7 is expected soon. Amazon India is hosting its Fab Phones Fest from April 11 to April 13, where the OnePlus 6T will get a maximum discount of Rs 4,000 depending on the storage and variant.

During the sale, OnePlus 6T 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant will be made available with a flat Rs 3,000 discount. The 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant will get a discount of Rs 4,000. Customers can also opt-in for the exchange programme, which lets them exchange an old smartphone and get further discount on the new one and thus reduce the price of the OnePlus 6T by more. They can also choose to get the add-on damage protection plan, which Amazon sells along with the device.

As of now, the OnePlus 6T 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 37,999, the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 41,999 and the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 45,999. Additionally, HDFC Bank debit/credit card holders will also get an additional 10 per cent discount on purchasing the device.

After the discount, OnePlus 6T will cost Rs 34,999, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option will cost Rs 37,999. The highest RAM+storage combination of 8GB and 256GB will cost Rs 41,999 with the discount of Rs 4,000.

OnePlus 6T features a 6.41-inch Full HD+ Optic AMOLED display, which consists the sensor for an in-display fingerprint sensor and has a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU.

The phone runs Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own OxygenOS 9.0. All of this is backed by a 3,700mAh non-removable battery.

OnePlus 6T sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting a 16MP primary sensor backed by a 20MP secondary sensor. Both the back sensors have an aperture of f/1.7, electronic image stabilization and optical image stabilization. On the front, the device features a 16MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 for taking selfies.

The upcoming OnePlus 7 is expected to run the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and could have a pop-up selfie camera on the front. The phone could also come with triple cameras at the back, according to some leaks.

By Karanveer Singh Arora