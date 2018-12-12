OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition with 10GB RAM, Warp Charge 30 launched in India: Price, specifications

By: | Published: December 12, 2018 11:49 PM

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Wednesday unveiled the new 10GB "6T McLaren Edition" for Rs 50,999 in the Indian market.

oneplus, oneplus smartphone, technologyThe device will be available for open sale, starting December 15, at online and offline sales channels. (Photo: Twitter/OnePlus)

The device with 256GB internal storage will house a new charging technology called “WARP Charge 30”.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will go on sale from December 13 at the new experience store in New Delhi, the company announced at its 5th anniversary event here.

The device will be available for open sale, starting December 15, at online and offline sales channels.

The 3700mAh battery that powers the OnePlus 6T comes with “Warp Charge 30” that will not let the device slow down in charging while being used simultaneously, and can provide users with a full day’s charge in just 20 minutes.

The massive 10GB RAM makes OnePlus the first company to release a global flagship smartphone to meet the demands of graphic-intensive games, photo editing, and other demanding apps.

