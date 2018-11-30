OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition said to pack 10GB RAM, 256GB storage: India launch set for December 12

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is set to launch on December 12

OnePlus has announced that it is partnering the Formula One company McLaren to introduce a special edition for its OnePlus 6T. The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will be a part of the OnePlus 6T family that currently has three models – Mirror Black, Midnight Black, and Thunder Purple. While the company made the announcement earlier this week, it did not share any particular details on the new model. Now, a new report suggests that the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will pack 10GB of RAM, a first on a OnePlus device. It also adds that the smartphone will offer 256GB onboard storage out-of-the-box.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the specifications of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will be bumped up to include a 10GB RAM, which is the largest capacity on a OnePlus phone by far. In addition, the smartphone will house 256GB of internal storage. However, the smartphone will not support expandable storage, much like other OnePlus handsets. Other specifications such as the processor and cameras are likely to be the same. The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and sport a dual camera setup – 20-megapixel + 16-megapixel – on the rear while the front side will have a 16-megapixel camera.

The biggest change will be seen on the handset’s design – the OnePlus will have a McLaren logo on the rear with a colour theme that resembles the company’s logo. This will also make the handset distinguishable from other variants. OnePlus could also release special accessories, such as a mobile case, for the McLaren Edition of its latest smartphone. Since this will be a Limited Edition, OnePlus is likely to make only a few units available once the sale begins. To recall, OnePlus has introduced special edition variants for its smartphone earlier, as well. It launched the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition following its partnership with Disney and the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is scheduled to launch on December 12 in India, while its global launch is set to happen in London a day before. It will be available exclusively via Amazon.in and OnePlus online store for those who prefer buying the device online while the offline sales are likely to be held at the OnePlus Experience Store, Reliance Digital Stores, and Croma outlets across the country. The date of availability and pricing of the smartphone will be announced on the launch day. However, it is expected to go north the price of the top-end OnePlus 6T model that costs Rs 45,999 in India.