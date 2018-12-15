OnePlus 6T McLaren edition now on sale in India; check price, specs and features

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition now on sale in India.

The all-new OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition that was announced in India earlier this week is now available for purchase. This new variant of OnePlus will be available to the consumers through Amazon or the official website of OnePlus. The speciality of this Shenzhen-based Chinese smartphone’s variant is that it has been developed in collaboration with McLaren which is a British supercar-maker. The device has been designed specifically with the McLaren brand logo and is now available with 10GB RAM, Warp Charge 30. This new variant of OnePlus was made available offline through the new OnePlus Experience store located in Connaught Place, New Delhi, and it went on sale online on December 15 (00:00 Hrs). Check the below mentioned detailed to know about the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition price, specialisations and its features.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition India price:

In India, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition has been priced at Rs 50,999. People who are looking forward to own this new piece of technology need to note that they can avail an Rs. 2,000 cashback through EMI transactions on Axis Bank cards. Rs 1,500 cash bank will also be available to the people on all transactions that will be made using Axis Bank credit or debit cards across all offline and online platforms. Amazon.in, oneplus.in also has an additional Rs. 3,000 off on the exchange of any old OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition specs:

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC. For people who love photography, the phone has dual-cameras on the backside (16- megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors). It also sports a 16-megapixel snapper for selfies in the front and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security along with a face unlock. The phone runs on Android Pie OS.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition features:

The new OnePlus device has a glass body with carbon fibre texture underneath. The logo of the company has been placed just below the camera module, whereas the McLaren logo can be located towards the bottom of the device. As far as the battery of the device is concerned, the OnePlus company is calling it a Warp Charge 30 tech. With this, the 3,700mAh battery of the smartphone charges to up to 50 per cent with just 20 minutes. One major difference from the previous devices of OnePLus is that this new edition comes with a 10GB of RAM unlike the 6GB / 8GB variant of the previous phones.