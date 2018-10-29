OnePlus 6T launch today: When & how to watch, expected pricing & specifications, and more

OnePlus 6T is set to launch globally in New York

OnePlus 6T is set to launch on Monday, October 29 globally at an event in the US. The successor to the OnePlus 6 has been abundantly leaked, thanks to the confirmations made by the company itself and multiple leaks floating around on the Internet, leaving just a few details to the imagination. The OnePlus 6T was earlier scheduled to debut on October 30, however, the company decided the move the event a day earlier after Apple said it’ll hold an event on the same date.

When and how to watch OnePlus 6T launch event?

OnePlus is holding the launch event on Monday in New York at 8:30 pm IST. This is the global launch for the OnePlus 6T, however, the company has scheduled a separate India launch event for Tuesday, October 30. The OnePlus 6T launch event will be live-streamed on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. The YouTube launch video is embedded below, which will be activated a few minutes prior to when the event officially kicks off.

What to expect from the OnePlus 6T event?

Nearly all the information about the OnePlus 6T is already out in the wild. The OnePlus 6T will be the company’s first smartphone to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor, a technology that was introduced to the world by Vivo and later brought to the mainstream by more companies. The OnePlus 6T will take a shift from the notch design on the OnePlus 6 to narrow down the notch to the shape of a water drop. The OnePlus 6T will house a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display OLED display.

The OnePlus 6T will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with Oxygen OS skin on top. There will either be a dual camera setup or a triple-camera setup on the rear of the OnePlus 6T. There will at least be a 20-megapixel sensor and a 16-megapixel sensor on the handset. A 20-megapixel camera will sit on the front of the smartphone. It will forgo the 3.5mm headphone jack in favour of the USB Type-C port and bear a larger battery.

The price of the OnePlus 6T is likely to start at 569 euros for the base variant, as per the listing on a European website. The India pricing of the OnePlus 6T will not be revealed at the New York event since there is a separate event scheduled. However, Amazon India has already listed the smartphone on its website and is taking pre-orders for the same. According to recent reports, the OnePlus 6T will start at Rs 36,999 in India and go all the way up to cross Rs 40,000 for the top-end variant.