OnePlus 6T launch event LIVE updates: Expected pricing in India, specifications

OnePlus 6T global launch is around the corner with a few hours left. The OnePlus 6T is an incremental update to the OnePlus 6 that launched a little over six months ago. Some of the changes that OnePlus has confirmed is making to the OnePlus 6T include a narrower waterdrop-style notch, alleged triple cameras, battery with more capacity, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for the first time on a OnePlus handset.
Read more: Big OnePlus 6T offer: Avail Rs 5,400 cashback, Rs 2,000 discount, and more on purchase
OnePlus 6T Launch Live Stream
The OnePlus 6T launch event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST in New York. The company will be streaming the event live on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. You can catch the live updates from the event right here – alternatively, you can also watch the YouTube live stream that’s embedded below.
OnePlus 6T Price
The OnePlus 6T has been alleged to start at 569 euros for the base variant, according to a listing spotted on a European website. In India, the OnePlus 6T will be available via Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience store, and Reliance Digital store. While the price in India will be announced at a separate event scheduled for Tuesday, October 30, reports suggest that the base variant will cost Rs 36,990. In any case, the official pricing of the OnePlus 6T will be announced at the event.
The OnePlus 6T is expected to come running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor - Qualcomm's most powerful processor to date. The predecessor of OnePlus 6T, the OnePlus 6 is also powered by the same processor, so there will not be major differences between both the models in terms of performance. The OnePlus 6T is, however, making a shift from the broad notch design to narrow the notch down to the shape of a water drop on a 6.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display.
The OnePlus 6T will also be the first smartphone from the company's kitty to let go of the 3.5mm audio jack in favour of the USB Type-C port. All the flagship smartphones such as Google Pixel 3, Apple iPhone Xs, and Huawei Mate 20 Pro have already ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack. However, Samsung is still giving the users the option to use the conventional 3.5mm headphones on its flagship range including the recent Galaxy Note 9
The OnePlus 6T has been leaked multiple times giving us a hint as to what the device will look like. Here's one of the recently leaked renders that shows the OnePlus 6T in its entirety. It's likely the official OnePlus 6T will look like this render.
As confirmed by the company earlier, the OnePlus 6T will be the first smartphone in the family to bear an in-display fingerprint sensor. The under-display fingerprint sensing technology was introduced by Vivo earlier this year, followed by other major players such as Xiaomi and Huawei. OnePlus 6T will have an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, which is touted to be better than the regular in-display fingerprint sensors in terms of unlock speed.