OnePlus 6T launch event LIVE updates: Expected pricing in India, specifications

OnePlus 6T launch event will begin at 8:30 pm IST

OnePlus 6T global launch is around the corner with a few hours left. The OnePlus 6T is an incremental update to the OnePlus 6 that launched a little over six months ago. Some of the changes that OnePlus has confirmed is making to the OnePlus 6T include a narrower waterdrop-style notch, alleged triple cameras, battery with more capacity, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for the first time on a OnePlus handset.

OnePlus 6T Launch Live Stream

The OnePlus 6T launch event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST in New York. The company will be streaming the event live on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. You can catch the live updates from the event right here – alternatively, you can also watch the YouTube live stream that’s embedded below.

OnePlus 6T Price

The OnePlus 6T has been alleged to start at 569 euros for the base variant, according to a listing spotted on a European website. In India, the OnePlus 6T will be available via Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience store, and Reliance Digital store. While the price in India will be announced at a separate event scheduled for Tuesday, October 30, reports suggest that the base variant will cost Rs 36,990. In any case, the official pricing of the OnePlus 6T will be announced at the event.