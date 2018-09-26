OnePlus 6T launch date revealed: Here’s when the next ‘flagship killer’ debuts in India

OnePlus 6T is expected to launch soon

OnePlus 6T launch is impending as the company has outed some major confirmations on its specifications, followed by teasers on TV. While the key features and specifications of OnePlus 6T are now known, the launch date has been unknown. A new image has now begun floating on the Internet which is claimed to be an invite for the OnePlus 6T launch that is tipped to be scheduled for October 17. The launch date revealed by the leaked invite image is in line with the date OnePlus exclusively shared with CNET.

The invite image has been leaked by a Weibo user, which mentions the launch date, October 17 and the event venue. Evidently, OnePlus might be looking to hold the global launch event for OnePlus 6T in India, if the invite image is to be believed. There is an outlined design suggesting the dimensions of the OnePlus 6T. There is also the tagline – “Unlock the Speed” – which alludes to the in-display fingerprint sensor on the smartphone, something OnePlus is touting more than other features.

OnePlus 6 invite leaked on Weibo

That said, besides the invite image, two new renders have been released by the same source, which look to refute the latest information we have on OnePlus 6T. Contrary to the recent reports and presumably the TV advertisements that show Amitabh Bachchan holding the OnePlus 6T model with just two cameras in the rear, the renders tip a third sensor on the back. This could be true, given there have been some instances of rumours in the past pointing out to OnePlus tweaking the camera on its upcoming OnePlus 6T.

Interestingly, in the OnePlus 6T TV ad, Bachchan might as well be hiding the third camera, because only the two cameras are conspicuous, leaving the LED flash out of the plain sight – which sounds odd. But if we go by the press renders shared by the popular leakster Roland Quandt, the OnePlus 6T will indeed have just dual cameras, which is opposite to what we have seen in the image renders shared on Weibo. In any case, things should clear out as and when OnePlus officially announces the OnePlus 6T.

Amazon India has already made the dedicated page live for the OnePlus 6T, asking the interested buyers to click on ‘Notify me’ to know more updates. What has been leaked so far has suggested that OnePlus 6T will ship with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The OnePlus 6T will also be the first smartphone from the company to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack for the USB Type-C.