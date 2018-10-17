OnePlus 6T India pricing leaked ahead of October 30 launch

OnePlus 6T is set to launch later this month

OnePlus 6T is set to launch on October 30 in India, which is a little over six months since the debut of the OnePlus 6. Almost all the key specifications of the OnePlus 6T are out – some of them confirmed by the company itself. While the OnePlus 6T is likely to go on sale starting November 2 in India, the pricing of the handset has surfaced online. The OnePlus 6T will reportedly cost Rs 37,999 for the base model, which is Rs 3,000 more than that of the predecessor OnePlus 6.

According to an image posted by a Twitter user who goes by @IshanAgarwal24, who accredits MySmartPrice for the tip, the OnePlus 6T will come bearing a price tag of Rs 37,999 for the base variant while the top-end model will cost as high as Rs 44,999. The full breakup of the pricing is below:

OnePlus 6T 6GB/128GB – Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T 8GB/128GB – Rs 40,999

OnePlus 6T 8GB/256GB – Rs 44,999

The pricing is not official and should be taken with a grain of salt. OnePlus is holding an event later this month for the unveiling of the OnePlus 6T, the invites for which have already gone up for sale via the company website. The invite costs Rs 1,000 and will allow the buyer’s entry into the event venue, which is Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi.

The OnePlus 6T will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, the company confirmed previously. Besides, the company also said the 3.5mm headphone jack will depart on the device in favour of the USB Type-C port. The smartphone will also come with a 3700mAh battery under the hood. The OnePlus 6T will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and run Android 9 Pie-based Oxygen OS out-of-the-box. OnePlus is also likely to go for the waterdrop-style notch on the OnePlus 6T.