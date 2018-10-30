OnePlus 6T India launch today: How to watch, expected pricing, and more

OnePlus 6T India launch set for today

OnePlus 6T was finally unveiled by the company at an event in New York on Monday, October 29. The launch date for the OnePlus 6T was October 30 earlier, however, it was brought forward to a day earlier to avoid the clash cast by Apple when it announced its event where the new iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini models. OnePlus had announced separate events for specific regions including India. The OnePlus 6T will be launched in India today at an event in New Delhi.

OnePlus 6T India Launch Live Stream

The OnePlus 6T launch in India will begin at 8:30 pm on Tuesday, October 30 at an event in New Delhi. The launch will be live-streamed by the company via its YouTube and Facebook pages. You can watch the live updates in the video embedded below.

OnePlus 6T Price in India

The official OnePlus 6T pricing in India will be announced at the launch event. However, some recent reports have said that the base variant could cost Rs 36,999. The OnePlus 6T will go on sale starting November 1 via Amazon.in for online purchase and via Reliance Digital, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Croma stores for offline purchase.

In the US, the OnePlus 6T 6GB/128GB variant costs $549, the 8GB/128GB variant is priced at $599, and the 8GB/256GB model will be available at $629. The smartphone will be available offline via T-Mobile stores in the US while the online sales will be conducted through OnePlus and T-Mobile websites.

OnePlus 6T Specifications

The OnePlus 6T has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a waterdrop style notch, which is a major shift from the broad notch seen on the predecessor OnePlus 6. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with three RAM and storage configurations – 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB. The storage is not expandable on the smartphone, much like the Google Pixel and Apple iPhone.

There are dual cameras available on the OnePlus 6T – one primary 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor and a secondary 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K sensor, accompanied by an LED flash. There is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor with an aperture of f/2.0. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie out of the box with Oxygen OS skin on top. A 3700mAh battery is equipped inside the smartphone.