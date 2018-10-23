OnePlus 6T India launch on October 29: What to expect, when it’s happening, offers, & everything else

OnePlus 6T will launch on October 29

OnePlus has already moved its OnePlus 6T launch a day before to October 29 to avoid the clash with Apple after it surprisingly announced October 30 event. OnePlus 6T is the successor to the OnePlus 6 that is just a little over six months old. The ‘T’ version of the subsequent flagship smartphone every year brings finer updates and enhancements, along with changes in the design, however, the internals remain almost the same. This year’s ‘T’ model – the OnePlus 6T – has already been confirmed to come with a waterdrop-style notch and in-display fingerprint sensor but ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The OnePlus 6T will be an incremental upgrade to the OnePlus 6 because it will have the same processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. It is also likely to bear the display of the same size, however, with a different notch style, the waterdrop. It has also been widely speculated that the OnePlus 6T will be the company’s first smartphone to come with a three-camera setup. A multitude of renders have pointed to the existence of more than two cameras, however, the TVC for OnePlus 6T featuring Amitabh Bachchan revealed that there could be only two cameras. But, Bachchan can be seen apparently hiding the third sensor with this finger.

While it is not officially clear whether OnePlus 6T will be a triple-camera phone, company CEO Pete Lau has shared what is claimed to be a photo shot on OnePlus 6T. Lau shared the shot of downtown Shenzhen taken in the night with a caption in Chinese that translated to “Bring your own filter” in English. The image posted on Weibo is speculated to have been taken by a 13-megapixel sensor, however, without the EXIF information. This makes it difficult to analyse the photo and verify if it’s been taken by OnePlus 6T.

Previously, many manufacturers such as Huawei have been found cheating with phone camera shots. The photos posted by the companies are claimed to have been shot by the touted phone. But later, some tech enthusiasts who chose to analyse the photos called the companies’ bluff on social media. The unavailability of the EXIF information also makes it hard to figure out the sensor manufacturer and aperture size.

The OnePlus 6T is already up for pre-orders in India via Amazon.in, which is the exclusive online partner. Amazon is also offering the newly-launched OnePlus Type-C Bullets earphones along with Rs 500 cashback into their account. The sale is scheduled to begin from November 1. Apart from Amazon.in as the online partner and OnePlus Experience Stores in the offline market, OnePlus has now announced its partnership with Reliance Digital to allow the buyers experience the OnePlus smartphones at the former’s stores across the country. In addition to experiencing the OnePlus devices, the customers will also be able to inquire about the product and buy them.