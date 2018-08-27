OnePlus 6T could launch sooner than you expected: Everything we know so far

OnePlus 6T launch could happen sooner

OnePlus 6T is indeed happening with a new report that has surfaced online corroborating that it will be launched in October and would be exclusively available via T-Mobile in the US. After the US, OnePlus has been spotted certifying a new model on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) that could be the imminent OnePlus 6T. The listing, however, does not reveal much about the phone except for key specifications.

The listing spotted on EEC suggests that OnePlus is moving ahead gradually towards the launch of the OnePlus 6T, the successor to the OnePlus 6 that launched earlier this year. Earlier, a report claimed that OnePlus 6T will be announced in the US as a T-Mobile exclusive in October. Considering the previous launch dates of the ‘T’ versions, OnePlus is advancing the OnePlus 6T to October to align with the Google Pixel 3 launch.

OnePlus’ model that is seen on the listing, spotted by PhoneCorridor, bears the model number A6013. It has been certified in Russia and is seemingly the OnePlus 6T, going by the OnePlus 6’s model number that is A6000. There is no tangible information available about the specifications of the OnePlus 6T, however, it is speculated to run Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with at least a variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone could pack a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, maybe without a notch this time.

About the pricing, the report that revealed the exclusive availability of OnePlus 6T on T-Mobile also spilled the beans that the smartphone could start at $550 in the US. Translating this figure into Indian currency equivalent, OnePlus 6T could start at Rs 39,000, which is about Rs 4,000 pricier than the base variant of OnePlus 6 in India. However, this is just a tentative pricing, and readers are advised to watch this space for an official update from OnePlus, as and when it is divulged.