OnePlus 6T available at huge discounts on Amazon.in, Oneplus.in; all offer details here

OnePlus 6T is on sale for the last time before it is discontinued. Since this is the last window for you to buy the OnePlus 6T, there are big discounts in store. You can buy OnePlus 6T 8GB\/256GB model with a massive discount of Rs 9,000 on the listed price, which means you need to shell out Rs 36,999 only. The OnePlus 6T 8GB\/128GB model is also down to its lowest price - Rs 32,999 as opposed to the earlier pricing of Rs 37,999. The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, which was recently brought back in stock, is selling at Rs 46,999, down from its previous price of Rs 50,999. The Amazon Summer Sale, which begins May 4, will even let the buyers avail a discount of Rs 1,500 when purchasing with their SBI cards. OnePlus is hosting the big discount sale for OnePlus 6T on both online and offline platforms. While the aforementioned discounts for OnePlus 6T are valid on Amazon.in and oneplus.in, the offline channels include OnePlus exclusive stores, Croma, and Reliance stores. For the offline buyers, OnePlus is making the OnePlus 6T 6GB\/128GB variant available in addition to the ones mentioned above. Its price is down to Rs 29,999 instead of the earlier pricing of Rs 34,999. The other variants are priced according to the online listings. OnePlus 6T was launched in October last year. It comes with a 6.41-inch full-HD+ Optic OLED display with a dewdrop-style notch at the top. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. OnePlus 6T is backed by a 3700mAh battery with Warp Charge fast charging technology. For photography, the OnePlus 6T comes with dual cameras on the back \u2013 a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera residing inside the notch on the display. OnePlus 6T comes with a dedicated night mode on the cameras called the Nightscape.