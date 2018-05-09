OnePlus 6 confirmed! Here’s a complete list of devices that will get Android P Beta

As mentioned in the Google I/O conference, the tech giant will team up with OnePlus 6, allowing the new buyers to use the beta version of Android P.

Even before the next OnePlus smartphone made it to the market, the company has announced that the device will support the next version, Android P Beta. As mentioned in the Google I/O conference, the tech giant will team up with OnePlus 6, allowing the new buyers to use the beta version of Android P.

OnePlus 6 is all geared up for its official launch in London on May 16. The newer version of OnePlus devices run on Oxygen OS, company’s take on Android which offers as close an experience to one that of stock Android devices. OnePlus always have been a developer community friendly brand. In 2014, OnePlus was the brand to offer unprecedented customisation with Cyanogen OS. In 2015, OnePlus came up with Oxygen OS. OnePlus also hinted that OnePlus 5/5T users may get the Android P later this year. On their official blog, they wrote, “OnePlus 5/5T friends, we’ll have something nice lined up for you later this year.”

Other than the upcoming smartphone from OnePlus, the Android P Beta version will be seen in a flurry of other smartphones including the Google Pixel family.

* Essential Phone

* Google Pixel 2

* Google Pixel 2 XL

* Google Pixel

* Google Pixel XL

* Nokia 7 Plus

* Oppo R15 Pro

* Sony Xperia XZ2

* Vivo X21 UD

* Vivo X21

* Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Many of the smartphones listed are not yet available in India like the Essential Phone or the Vivo sister smartphones. However, if you are a Google Pixel owner, then you can go ahead and install the Android P Beta.

NOTE: As this is a Beta version of Android P and still is in the early stage of development, it is requested to flash your device at your own risk. If you have little to no experience in software development then it is advisable not to flash your smartphone.