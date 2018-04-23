OnePlus 6 to offer wireless charging on Ceramic Black rear panel, hints OnePlus

“Same expert craftsmanship, new materials #OnePlus6,” read the tweet

OnePlus 6 launch is imminent in a few days but the company is still resolutely sharing as much information on its upcoming flagship as anticipated. OnePlus has now shared a new teaser showing that the OnePlus 6 could sport a new Ceramic Black coloured rear panel with support for wireless charging. The company has also said that the OnePlus 6 has been ‘crafted’ with ‘new materials’. With an all-new design element, the OnePlus 6 is surely worth the wait.

In a tweet posted by the official account of OnePlus India, the company announced that the OnePlus 6 is indeed built using new materials – hinting at the possibility of a glass panel on the rear for wireless charging. “Same expert craftsmanship, new materials #OnePlus6,” read the tweet. The tweet also has an image with a black finish, suggestive of a new ceramic black colour panel. The black surface shown in the image has the tagline ‘Designed by OnePlus’ embossed on it.

The predecessors, OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 come with an aluminium finish, however, the OnePlus 6 will sport a glass panel to enable wireless charging – something that multiple leaks and reports have unanimously pointed to. If this is anything to be believed, the OnePlus 6 will compete with the likes of Essential Phone and Mi MIX 2S that come with support for wireless charging on a ceramic finish in the budget flagship range.

OnePlus has already confirmed a lot of key specifications and design of the OnePlus 6. The smartphone will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor along with the RAM and storage configurations maxed out to 8GB and 256GB. The phone will have dual cameras on the rear, as well as a fingerprint sensor – replaced from its location on the front to make space for the bezel-less design. The OnePlus 6 will pack a notched display with 19:9 aspect ratio. OnePlus also confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will be exclusively available on Amazon.in in India.