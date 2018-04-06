OnePlus 6 to make massive change to Alert Slider button, this is what company is planning!

OnePlus, the smartphone brand that has caused a stir in the market ever since its inception, is set to launch their next flagship, the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus, the smartphone brand that has caused a stir in the market ever since its inception, is set to launch their next flagship, the OnePlus 6. Earlier, the company mentioned that they will be coming up with their next flagship before the end of Q2 2018. And in an effort to do so, the OnePlus has launched a couple of teasers on various social media platforms. However, the latest teaser sheds a lot of light on a new feature on OnePlus 6.

OnePlus on Thursday tweeted a camera-related teaser which tells us that the Alert Slider, which was seen on OnePlus devices from the start will get new functions, that is to adjust the focus in the phone’s camera. OnePlus wrote, “Slide to focus with the Alert Slider” on their Twitter handle. The tweet was paired with a video which hints at the naming scheme of the OnePlus 6, which was seen in the earlier teasers as well. So far, it is unclear whether the slider will be used for both the front or rear camera or one particular camera module.

Till now, the ‘Alert Slider’ feature was used to change the user profile which can be changed to Do Not Disturb, Ring, and Silent.

Meanwhile, in a blog post, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that OnePlus 6 will get a notch on the front of the display. The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and will get a 3.5mm headphone jack. The internal storage will get a massive bump and will go up to 256GB.

While OnePlus is known to bring in flagship-like configuration at a budgeted price point, this OnePlus 6 is likely to to be more expensive than the OnePlus 5T. OnePlus 6 with 64GB is expected to be priced at CNY 3,299 which is around Rs. 34,200, the 128GB version is likely to be priced at CNY 3,799 or Rs. 39,300. The top of the line with 256GB internal memory is said to be priced at CNY 4,399 or Rs. 45,600.