OnePlus 6 to be Amazon India exclusive, Coral Blue colour model leaked

The OnePlus 6 launch is imminent with the company posting teasers on social media almost every other day. Previously confirmed, the OnePlus 6 will come with a notched display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and an 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage option. The smartphone has also leaked multiple times wherein its head-to-toe look was revealed. One of the leaked images also hinted at the possibility of a new Blue colour variant of OnePlus 6, besides Black and White colour models. Now, the company has reportedly released a poster revealing that OnePlus 6 will indeed come in a brand new Coral Blue colour variant. Separately, a OnePlus 6 ad that was run at intervals in cinema halls in India confirmed that it will be exclusively available on Amazon India.

According to a report by ITHome, the OnePlus 6 will come in a new Coral Blue colour model. A new promotional poster that has appeared on the Internet shows the OnePlus 6 in a new blue colour along with key specifications. The OnePlus 6 will come with a dual camera setup of 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel shooters on the rear. The smartphone will also pack 6GB of RAM, in addition to the already confirmed 8GB RAM version, with up to 256GB internal storage.

The smartphone will also feature Dash Charging support that is touted to power the battery for a day in just 20 minutes of charging. Just below these specifications, it is written that the OnePlus 6 is ‘Now in Coral Blue’.

The OnePlus 6 will also be available exclusively on Amazon India, as revealed by the video advertisement that was played during a movie at theatres in India. This is not surprising as OnePlus phones have been exclusively available on Amazon India initially since the first model. Later, when the company opened its physical stores in the country, the smartphones were also placed for sale at the storefronts. The video was the one that the company teased recently. However, it did not provide any pricing or availability information.

OnePlus has already spilled the beans on the design and features of the OnePlus 6. According to a recent teaser, the OnePlus 6 will sport the Alert Slider on the right side. In addition to switching to and from the Silent Mode, the Alert Slider will come with the functionality of focusing on a subject in the camera app. It will be in Red colour this time.