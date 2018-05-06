OnePlus 6 teaser hints at new feature for fitness enthusiasts – Find out what it is!

According to an image which is doing rounds in Chinese social media site Weibo hint that the next smartphone from OnePlus will have a dedicated new feature.

OnePlus, the tech company is all geared up to launch the next smartphone, the OnePlus 6 on May 17. The smartphone will hit the Indian market on May 21 via the pop-up stores as well. Instead of the leaks spilling out any major feature about the next smartphone, OnePlus itself is hinting that the next smartphone is likely to carry a major new feature. A teaser image which is doing rounds in Chinese social media site Weibo hint that the next smartphone from OnePlus will have a dedicated heart rate sensor. The image doesn’t explicitly tell that the smartphone will carry out the new feature, however, the teaser image shows the number ‘6’ written with an electrocardiogram graphic.

This will not be the first smartphone to have the technology built-in to it. Earlier, smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S5 or the Apple iPhone 5S have this technology. It will be interesting to see OnePlus coming out with this unique kind of technology on a smartphone. Given the trend of smartwatches and fitness trackers, having a heart rate sensor on a smartphone does not seem to be a bad option.

However, with all the hints given out by OnePlus, there is hardly leak about the OnePlus 6 having the heart-rate sensor. It will be interesting to see if the company decides to come up with a heart rate sensor on OnePlus 6 or not.

OnePlus 6 has already said to have the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, a notched display, 3.5mm headphone jack, rear glass panel, and a 256GB storage variant among others. In India, the company will sell the OnePlus 6 via amazon.in. For the Avengers: Infinity War fans, the OnePlus will have a special variant for the new smartphone.