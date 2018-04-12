OnePlus 6 teased by makers, this is what the next flagship looks like

OnePlus 6, the much-awaited smartphone has been teased again by the brand and there is anticipation that it could make an appearance as soon as the end of this quarter.

OnePlus 6, the much-awaited smartphone has been teased again by the brand and there is anticipation that it could make an appearance as soon as the end of this quarter. OnePlus has already revealed a lot about their next flagship smartphone, but last night, the brand took to various social media platforms such as Facebook Twitter Instagram and gave us a tiny peek into the next smartphone.

In the post, OnePlus 6 could be seen placed right under the OnePlus 5T. The post highlighted one of the biggest cosmetic changes which include the repositioning of the ‘Alert Slider’.

The popular ‘Alert Slider’ which changes user profile from Silent, Vibrate and Ring is likely to get a new position on the next smartphone from OnePlus. As per the image shared by the company, the position where the ‘Alert Slider’ is seen on the OnePlus 5T cannot be seen on the next OnePlus device. That means an overall design change can be expected with the OnePlus 6.

The teaser poster doesn’t reveal much about the smartphone but it shows the antenna lines that do not run into the back panel. This suggests a new glass back which could support wireless charging. Recently, the Alert Slider was teased with a tagline “Slide to Focus” feature on the OnePlus 6.

More immersion in a refined form factor. Are you ready for the #OnePlus6? pic.twitter.com/2HR2YE5Jb6 — OnePlus (@oneplus) April 11, 2018

Here’s all we know about the next smartphone from OnePlus.

The OnePlus 6 is expected come in three colour variants – White, Black, and Blue. OnePlus 6 is very likely to have an edge-to-edge display sporting the iPhone X-esque notch as it was confirmed by the CEO Pete Lau in a recent blog post. OnePlus 6 is likely to have 3.5 mm headphone jack as well. There have been leaks that suggest that OnePlus 6 will get a huge 256 GB of internal memory. And the next smartphone could have an Avengers: Infinity War edition smartphone as well.