OnePlus 6 sells over 1 million units worldwide, becomes fastest-selling OnePlus phone yet

OnePlus 6 has sold over 1 million units worldwide within 22 days of its global launch, the company said on Thursday. Touted as the fastest-selling OnePlus smartphone yet, the OnePlus 6 has achieved this milestone faster than its two generations – OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5.

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei shared a heartfelt message on Twitter after the company’s latest flagship raked the globals sales. “As always, our community has surpassed our expectations and we have them to thank for the overwhelming success of the OnePlus 6. We are touched by the trust that 1 million people have placed in us and are grateful for the loyalty they have displayed,” Pei said. The company also said that the brand now has a global community of 5 million engagers, thanks to the OnePlus 6.

One million units sold in 22 days! Thank you for helping us make the #OnePlus6 our fastest selling device yet. https://t.co/DMsDk8u88u pic.twitter.com/EIuiYBjLBU — OnePlus (@oneplus) June 14, 2018

OnePlus 6 was launched on a global platform in London on May 16, while the launch events in India and China were slated for a day later. In India, the smartphone went up on sale on March 21 along with a host of offers and discounts from exclusive partner website Amazon.in. The OnePlus 6 starts at Rs 34,999 in India and goes up till Rs 44,999 for the Marvel Avengers Limited Edition.

The OnePlus 6 is the successor to last year’s OnePlus 5T and comes with significant bumps in specifications and design. The handset preloaded with Android 8.1-based OxygenOS, with a promise to receive the Android P Beta. The OnePlus 6 sports a 6.28-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The display has a notch on the top that consists of the front camera, earpiece speaker, and an array of sensors. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

For the optics, the OnePlus 6 comes with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.7 aperture. While the first camera features Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), the secondary camera is incorporated with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). The front camera on the smartphone is a 16-megapixel camera equipped with Portrait mode and AI Beauty effects powered by Artificial Intelligence. The smartphone is backed by a 3300mAh battery under the hood with support for Dash Charging.