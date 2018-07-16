OnePlus 6 Red sale now live: Here are the offers on Amazon Prime Day 2018

OnePlus 6 is now available on Amazon

OnePlus 6 Red will go on sale for the first time in India today. The Red colour edition of the OnePlus 6 was launched recently after the company saw a positive response to the OnePlus 5T Lava Red Edition, which was also launched earlier this year in February. The OnePlus 6 Red sits next to the other variants of the smartphone – Mirror Black, Midnight Black, Silk White, and Marvel Avengers Limited Edition.

OnePlus 6 Red is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, which is the only model available for this colour. The OnePlus 6, however, starts at Rs 34,999 for the base model in other colours. The smartphone is a part of the Amazon Prime Day sale, so the customers should expect some offers on the smartphone. While there is no discount on the price of the smartphone, Amazon is providing an additional value of Rs 2,000 on the exchange. HDFC credit and debit cardholders will get Rs 2,000 discount, something that is also available on the other OnePlus 6 models under the sale.

For the specifications, the OnePlus 6 comes with the same specifications as the other variants. Interestingly, there are now four variants of the OnePlus 6 – Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Silk White Limited Edition, and Marvel Avengers Limited Edition.

The OnePlus 6 comes with Android 8.1-based OxygenOS, with a promise to receive the Android P Beta. The OnePlus 6 sports a 6.28-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The display has a notch on the top that consists of the front camera, earpiece speaker, and an array of sensors. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, paired 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

For the optics, the OnePlus 6 comes with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.7 aperture. While the first camera features Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), the secondary camera is incorporated with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). The front camera on the smartphone is a 16-megapixel camera equipped with Portrait mode and AI Beauty effects powered by Artificial Intelligence. The smartphone is backed by a 3300mAh battery under the hood with support for Dash Charging.