OnePlus 6 Red price in India, specs, when and how to buy: Check details

OnePlus 6 comes with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.7 aperture

OnePlus 6 Red Edition has finally been launched in India. After a few teasers, OnePlus has introduced the fourth edition of its flagship lineup. The OnePlus 6 Red Edition has an amber design throughout the rear panel with a shimmery finish while the fingerprint sensor carving has mirror-like edges. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said OnePlus 6 Red Edition is a result of the success of the OnePlus 5T Lava Red Edition that was launched early this year.

OnePlus 6 Red Edition Price in India

The OnePlus 6 Red Edition has been priced at Rs 39,999 and will be available only in the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It will begin selling in India starting July 16 across the online and offline platforms.

OnePlus 6 Red Edition Specifications

Lau said getting the perfect Red colour wasn’t easy as it involved several processes as a part of an attempt “to find the right balance between the visual and the tactile”. “In order to achieve an “amber-like” depth and clarity, we used a new film coating process that’s never been attempted before in the smartphone industry,” Lau said in a forum post.

Apart from the new exteriors, the OnePlus 6 Red Edition comes with same specifications as the other variants. Interestingly, there are now four variants of OnePlus 6 – Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Silk White Limited Edition, and Marvel Avengers Limited Edition. The OnePlus 6 comes with Android 8.1-based OxygenOS, with a promise to receive the Android P Beta. The OnePlus 6 sports a 6.28-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The display has a notch on the top that consists of the front camera, earpiece speaker, and an array of sensors. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

The new OnePlus phone comes with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.7 aperture. While the first camera features Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), the secondary camera is incorporated with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). The front camera on the smartphone is a 16-megapixel camera equipped with Portrait mode and AI Beauty effects powered by Artificial Intelligence. The smartphone is backed by a 3300mAh battery under the hood with support for Dash Charging.