OnePlus 6 price in India leaked ahead of launch; here’s how much it will cost you

OnePlus 6 India launch is set for May 17 at an event in Mumbai at 3 pm. While the specifications and features have already been tipped and confirmed on multiple occasions, its price has only been tentative so far for the UK and US markets. For the first time, we may know how much OnePlus 6 will cost in India. As per a report, the India price for at least two OnePlus 6 models will be less than the estimated price of Rs 40,000.

According to a report by technology website TrueTech, the OnePlus 6 could cost Rs 36,999 for 64GB storage model while the 128GB variant is likely to bear a price tag of Rs 39,999. While the report does not mention the pricing for the 256GB variant, which has already been confirmed, we now have a fair idea of the pricing of the OnePlus’ next flagship.

The OnePlus 6 will initially be unveiled to the world on May 16 at an event in London, followed by two events in India and China on May 17. In India, the launch event will commence at 3 pm at The Dome (NSIC), Mumbai. The smartphone has already been confirmed to be sold exclusively via Amazon India for Prime customers starting May 21.

OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will bear a notch on top of the display with a bezel-less design. There will be two RAM variants – 6GB and 8GB – coupled with three storage models – 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor under the hood. There will be dual cameras on the rear while a single camera will be present on the front. There will also be a new Alert Slider in red colour to double up as a focus finder inside the camera app.