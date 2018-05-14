OnePlus 6 pre-orders live now via Amazon: Here’s how to get Rs 1,000 off on purchase

OnePlus 6 will launch on May 17 in India at an event in Mumbai

OnePlus 6 launch is just around the corner and the company isn’t leaving a single opportunity to build the hype around it. The OnePlus 6 will be unveiled on May 16 at an event in London while the India launch is just a day after that, on May 17 in Mumbai. There have been multitudinous reports and official confirmations that give a clear picture of the specifications, design, and features OnePlus 6 packs. Now, a new leak shows the OnePlus 6 from head to toe in a new ‘Mirror Black’ finish. Separately, OnePlus India is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on the pre-bookings of OnePlus 6 made between May 13 and May 16.

The OnePlus 6 has already been leaked in two variants – White and Black, thanks to the tweet, which was first inadvertently posted and then deleted by Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. Previously, some leaked posters also suggested the OnePlus 6 is going to have a new Coral Blue colour variant at the time of launch. Now, as per a leaked image, spotted by German website Winfuture.de, OnePlus 6 could have a Mirror Black finish. The report claims that the colour variant in question was listed on Amazon Germany microsite, which suggests that the smartphone could ditch the metal for a mirror finish on the rear.

The Amazon listing of OnePlus 6 hints at a colour variant of the smartphone that would be different from the Midnight Black model. However, it is not immediately clear if OnePlus will offer multiple colour options for the same shade. Going by the previous records, OnePlus usually reserves the exclusive colour option for the higher storage variant, so it is likely that the OnePlus 6 256GB storage variant could be available in the Mirror Black finish.

Specifications and look aside, the OnePlus 6 listing also reveals a very important information on the pricing of the smartphone. According to the report, the OnePlus 6 is expected to start at 519 euros (roughly Rs 41,000) for the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant has been listed for a price of 569 euros (roughly Rs 46,000), while the pricing of the top model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is not available via the listing. If this information is anything to believe at this moment, the OnePlus 6 is going to be the most expensive OnePlus smartphone yet.

The OnePlus 6 will launch on May 17 in India at an event in Mumbai. While the launch is yet to happen, OnePlus has already opened the pre-orders for the smartphone, along with an introductory offer. The OnePlus 6 is now available for pre-booking via Amazon India and those who pre-book the flagship between May 13 and May 16 will be eligible to get Rs 1,000 off on the price of the smartphone. However, OnePlus has not revealed the actual pricing of the OnePlus 6. The first sale of OnePlus 6 will commence on May 21 via Amazon.in for the Prime customers.