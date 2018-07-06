OnePlus 6 now available with discounts: Here’s how to get

OnePlus 6 has a 6.28-inch full-HD+ Full Optic AMOLED display, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

OnePlus 6 is now available to buy in India with a discount of Rs 2,000. Exclusively available online via Amazon.in, the OnePlus 6 can be grabbed with the discount if the customers make the purchase using HDFC cards. The offer started on July 4 and will last up to July 15, so the customers who have been waiting to buy the smartphone will have a chance to get it for a lower price. This offer lines with the launch of the flagship Asus ZenFone 5Z that offers similar specifications at a comparatively lower price.

The HDFC bank card holders can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on all the OnePlus 6 models – the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. While the first variant is priced at Rs 34,999, the second version costs Rs 39,999. The smartphone is available in these colour models – Midnight Black (8GB RAM variant), Mirror Black (both the variants), and Silk White Limited Edition (8GB RAM variant). The Rs 2,000 discount is only applicable on the purchases made on Amazon.in as the OnePlus store does not show any such offer.

The OnePlus 6 Red variant, which was recently announced, will not be part of this offer as the last date for the discount offer is July 15 while the Red colour variant of the handset goes on sale a day after, i.e., July 16. Also, the OnePlus 6 Midnight Black colour variant 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model, which will be up for sale on July 10, will also be eligible for the offer. It is priced at Rs 43,999.

Apart from the HDFC bank discount offers, OnePlus 6 buyers can also avail additional offers such as free accidental damage protection for 12 months, complimentary Amazon Prime Video gift card worth Rs 250, and discounts up to Rs 500 on the purchase of Amazon Kindle ebooks. Idea subscribers can also avail additional data, device insurance, and cashback.

The OnePlus 6 has a 6.28-inch full-HD+ Full Optic AMOLED display, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1. It has a dual camera setup of a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor. The smartphone has a notch on the top of the display and a glass finish on the rear.