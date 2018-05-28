OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition to go on sale tomorrow: Price, specifications, and where to buy

OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition will also be available for purchase at the OnePlus Experience Store in Bengaluru

OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition will go on sale tomorrow. The smartphone will be up for sale via online channels including Amazon.in, OnePlus online store and offline channels that include OnePlus Experience Store and Croma outlets among other offline retailers at 12 noon tomorrow, May 29. The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition is the most premium OnePlus smartphone that bears a price tag of Rs 44,999 in India. At this price, the smartphone offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. As the name suggests, the smartphone was launched to mark the release of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War.

The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition will also be available for purchase at the OnePlus Experience Store in Bengaluru, but people, who don’t live in the city, will have to go to Amazon, OnePlus online store, and Croma stores to buy the phone. The highlight of the smartphone that makes it stand out among other OnePlus 6 models is the Avengers logo at the rear, which is built of carbon fibre.

The smartphone’s retail box comes with an Iron Man protective case showing the helmet. There are Avengers medals, one of which will be randomly bundled inside the package. There are total six such medals representing various Avengers characters. To make the smartphone more alluring, the company has also packed five Avengers wallpapers on this variant of OnePlus 6.

As for the offers, the regular OnePlus 6 offers apply to the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition, as well. The offers include a Rs 2,000 discount on the purchases done with Citibank credit and debit cards. The customers will also be able to avail No Cost EMI option on the purchase. OnePlus is giving away a complimentary 12-month accidental damage insurance powered by Servify to the buyers. The customers will also get a Rs 250 gift voucher on Amazon Prime Video and discounts worth Rs 500 on Amazon Kindle ebooks. The Idea subscribers will get a cashback of total Rs 2,000, along with device insurance. And lastly, there are benefits on hotel and flight bookings from ClearTrip that go up to Rs 25,000.

Specifications: OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition boasts of several flagship features. The handset comes pre-loaded with Android 8.1-based OxygenOS, with a promise to receive the Android P Beta. The OnePlus 6 sports a 6.28-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The display has a notch on the top that consists of the front camera, earpiece speaker, and an array of sensors. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, paired 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

For the optics, the OnePlus 6 comes with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.7 aperture. While the first camera features Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), the secondary camera is incorporated with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). The front camera on the smartphone is a 16-megapixel camera equipped with Portrait mode and AI Beauty effects powered by Artificial Intelligence. The smartphone is backed by a 3300mAh battery under the hood with support for Dash Charging.