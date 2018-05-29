OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition sale opens today at 12 pm: Massive offers, price, and where to buy

OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition boasts of several flagship features

The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Edition will be up for grabs under its first sale today. The smartphone will be available across various online and offline channels. The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition will be available via Amazon.in and OnePlus online store at 12 pm today, in addition to the offline channels that include OnePLus Experience Store in Bengaluru and Croma outlets across the country.

OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Price in India

The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition has been priced in India at a price of Rs 44,999. It is the most premium OnePlus smartphone yet that comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone will be available at 12 noon today via the online and offline retailers mentioned above.

There are a host of offers on the purchase of the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition, as well as the regular OnePlus 6 variant. The Citi bank card holders can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of the smartphone. Earlier, the same offer was applicable to the SBI cards. In addition, the OnePlus 6 comes with a complimentary 12-month accidental damage insurance powered by Servify. The OnePlus 6 customers will also get a Rs 250 gift voucher on Amazon Prime Video and discounts worth Rs 500 on Amazon Kindle ebooks. The Idea customers will also get a cashback of total Rs 2,000, along with device insurance. And lastly, there are benefits on hotel and flight bookings from ClearTrip that go up to Rs 25,000.

OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Specifications

The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition boasts of several flagship features. The handset comes preloaded with Android 8.1-based OxygenOS, with a promise to receive the Android P Beta. The OnePlus 6 sports a 6.28-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The display has a notch on the top that consists of the front camera, earpiece speaker, and an array of sensors. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, paired 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

For the optics, the OnePlus 6 comes with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.7 aperture. While the first camera features Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), the secondary camera is incorporated with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). The front camera on the smartphone is a 16-megapixel camera equipped with Portrait mode and AI Beauty effects powered by Artificial Intelligence. The smartphone is backed by a 3300mAh battery under the hood with support for Dash Charging.