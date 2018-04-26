OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited edition confirmed to launch on May 17 in India

OnePlus will be holding an event at the Dome (NSCI) in Mumbai at 3 pm IST on May 17

OnePlus finally confirmed earlier this week that it will launch the anticipated OnePlus 6 on May 16 in London, followed by two separate events in China and India on May 17. The company has been teasing the smartphone and its features for a while but hadn’t given out anything about the launch date. OnePlus has now confirmed that there will indeed be a OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War edition, putting all the speculations to rest.

OnePlus will be holding an event at the Dome (NSCI) in Mumbai at 3 pm IST on May 17 where the OnePlus 6 will finally be unveiled in India. Meanwhile, OnePlus on Twitter has confirmed that a OnePlus 6 ‘Marvel Avengers Limited Edition’ that is likely to be unveiled at the event. “In collaboration with one of the biggest film franchises in the universe and a favorite of our community, we present to you the OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition!” – read the tweet. The registration page for OnePlus 6 already went live a few days ago via Amazon India.

It is worth mentioning that OnePlus earlier had announced the partnership with Marvel Studios. Later, OnePlus began offering free tickets to the OnePlus phone owners for Marvel’s upcoming movie Avengers: Infinity War. The movie releases on April 27 in India. Last year, OnePlus tied up with Disney for the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition model.

The OnePlus 6 has been confirmed to sport a notched display, run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. There will be dual cameras on the rear, as well. The smartphone will bear a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as, a USB Type-C port. It will also come with a glass panel on the back that is likely to support wireless charging.