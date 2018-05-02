OnePlus 6 looks absolutely behemoth in front of Apple iPhone X in latest leaked images

In the pictures, the OnePlus 6 can be seen with the iPhone X and looks like the smartphone is a taller brother of the Apple smartphone. (Photo Credit: Techtastic)

There is hardly anything left for us to see in the upcoming OnePlus 6 other than actually holding it in hands. OnePlus 6 is all set to launch on May 17 in India and will later hit the market with the OnePlus pop-up store. The device has been doing the rounds of rumour mills for a while now and even the makers of the smartphone have shed a lot of light on the upcoming device. OnePlus 6 will get its power from a Snapdragon 845 processor. The device will have a bezel-less display on the front with a notch and will sport a dual camera setup.

However, as per the latest leaked images of the smartphone gives a pretty good view of what the smartphone will be like compared to the Apple iPhone X. The images of the next OnePlus device was shared by Techtastic from Chinese social media site Baidu. In the pictures, the OnePlus 6 can be seen with the iPhone X and looks like the smartphone is a taller brother of the Apple smartphone.

It has been seen for a while now that the OnePlus will sport a bezel-less display. What makes it fascinating is the fact that OnePlus 6 looks eerily similar to the Apple iPhone X. Be it the notch placement or the slim, toned down bezels, OnePlus 6 looks very much like the iPhone X.

Rumours have given a sneak peek at the OnePlus 6. The device is expected to come with a 19:9 display. The display is expected to be a huge 6.28-inch size with full-HD+ (1080×2160 pixels) resolution. OnePlus 6 is expected to have dual rear camera setup and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well backed up by a 3450mAh battery. Also, OnePlus has teamed up with Marvel Studios. Together they have launched a special edition OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers: Infinity War variant.

Other rumours hint that OnePlus 6 will come at a starting price point of Rs. 36,999 which will have 64GB internal storage. There will be a 128GB variant as well which will be priced at Rs. 39,999 while a behemoth 256GB storage option is also expected to be on the cards, although price about this variant is yet to be revealed.