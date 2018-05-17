OnePlus 6 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 34,999: All you need to know

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan was also present at the event.

After OnePlus founder Carl Pei introduced the company’s next flagship device to the world at a gala event in London on May 16, the device today made its way to India. At an event at The Dome, NSIC, Mumbai, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6 for Rs 34,999. This price is for the base 6GB RAM+64GB storage variant. Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari were also present at the event. It was Big B, who also happens to be the brand ambassador for OnePlus announced the price of the OnePlus 6. The device has already made its way in the Chinese market with a price tag of 3,199 Yuan for the 6GB RAM+64GB storage variant.

OnePlus 6 Variants

OnePlus 6 was launched globally yesterday in RAM+storage configuration. The device comes in 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage option which is priced at Rs 34,999. Another variant is the 8GB RAM coupled up with a 128GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 38,999. And there was no word on the top spec variant, which packs 8GB RAM with 256GB of internal storage. Global marketing head of OnePlus Kyle Kiang announced that along with the OnePlus 6, the company also launched OnePlus Bullet Wireless headphones at a price of Rs 3,999. Kiang also announced that OnePlus OpenEar programme will come to India as well.

The device was launched with three colours globally. A Mirror Black finish, which is very reflective. There is a Midnight Black colour option as well which is glass and has been eroded to give a smooth finish just like a touchpad on a laptop. The third colour Limited Edition variant launched is Silk white, which is essentially a white coloured smartphone which has crushed pearls with a rose gold accent.

OnePlus 6 is also water resistance. The only problem the device seemed to have is that OnePlus 6 doesn’t have wireless technology even with the glass back. Szymon Kopec, the Product Manager of OnePlus, said that they will not rush to make the tech available just now as the Dash Charging is way fast and wireless charging is not.

OnePlus 6 Specifications

Keeping up with the trend of 2018, the OnePlus 6 sports notch on a 6.28-inch full-HD+ display. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19:9. For the first time, the device has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the rear as well. Out of the box, OnePlus 6 runs on Android 8.1-based OxygenOS, however, it was recently revealed that Android P Beta build will be available to the users in next few weeks and will have support for the Google Treble Under the hood, the OnePlus 6 gets its power from the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

The fingerprint sensor is seen on the rear of the device, however, the shape for the same has changed drastically. It is now more of a rectangular shape rather than a circular shape. The device pack a 3300 mAh battery. The smartphone comes with industry-leading Dash Charge technology, which the company claims that it will punch out a day’s worth of usage in half an hour of charge. And, the device still has space for the headphone jack.

OnePlus 6 Camera specification

OnePlus 6 keeps the dual rear camera set up here from the OnePlus 5T but with some improvements. OnePlus 6 sports a 16MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, which is helped by a 20MP sensor with same focal length. The cameras have OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation). One can shoot with 4K at 60fps with the rear camera set up. For slow-motion videos, you can now shoot at 720p at 480 fps for a minute. On the front, the device sports the same 16 MP camera. There is a portrait mode for selfies which also made its way to front camera.

OnePlus 6 Where To Buy

OnePlus 6 is an Amazon exclusive and will be available from May 21 for the Prime customers. Earlier, OnePlus 6 was up for grabs via pre-orders from May 13 to May 16. This is where the bookings entitled the buyers to avail a discount of Rs 1,000. Also, if you want to buy the smartphone offline, you can get it via OnePlus 6 via pop-up stores that the company will be setting in select cities.

OnePlus 6 Offers

SBI debit/credit card holders will get a Rs 2,000 discount on the cost of the OnePlus 6 in the first week of the sale. There is also No Cost EMI payment facility being given to the buyers for up to three months, while the Idea customers will get 370GB additional data on the purchase of OnePlus 6.