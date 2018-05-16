OnePlus 6 launch set for today: How to watch live stream, expected price, and more

OnePlus 6 has been touted to be the advanced Android phone that will borrow the notch from the iPhone X

OnePlus 6 is set to launch today at an event in London where the company will finally showcase the hotly anticipated flagship smartphone after months of teasers and leaks. The launch event for OnePlus 6 is the global one, which will be followed by two more events separately in China and India on Thursday, May 17. While the China launch event will begin at 10 am CST (which is 7:30 am IST) while the OnePlus 6 India launch event will commence at 3 pm IST.

The OnePlus 6 has been touted to be the advanced Android phone that will borrow the notch from the iPhone X and bear premium specifications. The company has already confirmed a multitude of the features and specifications including a revamped dual camera setup on the back, also featuring the glass finish and water resistance. OnePlus is also likely to announce the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition alongside the regular model.

OnePlus 6 Live Stream

The OnePlus 6 launch event in London will start at 5 pm BST, which is 9:30 pm IST today, May 16. The company is also providing the live stream of the event on YouTube. You can also watch the event right here:

OnePlus 6 Price

The OnePlus 6 is said to be the most expensive OnePlus smartphone by far. According to the previous reports, the OnePlus 6 India price starts at Rs 36,999 for the base variant featuring 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is believed to cost as high as Rs 39,999. The price of the top-end model of OnePlus 6 with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage is not known yet, and it’s a matter of few hours until it is announced by the company officially.

In India, the OnePlus 6 will be available via pop-up stores in select cities on May 21, in addition to the online exclusive sale via Amazon.in the pre-orders for which close today midnight.

OnePlus 6 Specifications

The OnePlus 6 will pack some top-of-the-line specifications usually found in premium flagship smartphones. It is expected to come with a 6.28-inch full-HD+ display with an aspect ratio of either 18:9 or 19:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB and 8GB of RAM with up to 256GB of internal storage. The support for expandable storage is unlikely.

The OnePlus 6 will bear a vertically stacked dual camera setup consisting of a 24-megapixel shooter and a 16-megapixel shooter. The front camera is expected to be a 16-megapixel shooter as well. The internals of the OnePlus 6 is said to be powered by a 3300mAh battery that will support company’s proprietary Dash Charging technology.