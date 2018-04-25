OnePlus 6 launch date has finally been confirmed!

The availability of OnePlus 6 may also have been leaked, as well

OnePlus 6 has been confirmed to launch on May 17. After a plethora of teasers, OnePlus has officially announced that the OnePlus 6 will debut at an event scheduled for May 17 in Beijing, China. The event will begin at 10 am CST, which is 7:30 am IST, on May 17 751-D park in Beijing. OnePlus is also inviting everyone to attend the launch event at a nominal fee of 99 yuan (roughly Rs 1,000). However, much like previous OnePlus launch events, this event is likely to be live-streamed.

On a dedicated page on its website, OnePlus has now listed when the anticipated OnePlus 6 will be officially launched. The page says ‘The Speed You Need’ tagline, which has been shared multiple times by the company in video and images teasers. At the footnote, the company has mentioned the date, time, and venue for the launch event. Scrolling down the website will pop up a widget where the people interested to attend the event can scan a code to go the OnePlus Mobile app where the tickets will be exclusively sold at 10 am CST on April 27.

The availability of OnePlus 6 may also have been leaked, as well. According to a report by GSMArena citing a reader who claims that OnePlus has sent invite emails to select OnePlus phone owners, the OnePlus 6 will be available on May 21. The reader is said to have been chosen for the company’s The Lab – OnePlus 6 Edition programme that allows some applicants to get the OnePlus 6 to review.

OnePlus 6 has already been confirmed to pack key specifications such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, a notched display, 3.5mm headphone jack, rear glass panel, and a 256GB storage variant among others. In India, the company has already shared that the OnePlus 6 will exclusively be available via Amazon.in. There is also a OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War edition speculated to launch.