OnePlus 6 launch date in India announced – Here’s when and how you can attend the big event

OnePlus 6 will launch in India just a few hours after its debut in China, the company has revealed. In an official statement, the company confirmed the launch of the phone in India and revealed that launch event will take place in Mumbai at the Dome at NSCI on May 17. The event will begin at 3 pm, the company announced on its official website. While in China, the phone will launch at 7:30 am according to Indian Standard Time. The price and the availability details of OnePlus 6 in India and China will be announced at the respective events. The launch event will also be live-streamed on the Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts of OnePlus India.

Meanwhile, the launch is also scheduled in London on May 16. It is being learnt that the London event is expected to highlight all the key features and specifications of the OnePlus 6. Prior to the launch of OnePlus 6 in India, the company will start selling the entry vouchers publicly on May 8 from 10 am. As per the report, the tickets to the event are priced Rs. 999 each. People who will buy the will get a OnePlus voucher worth Rs. 999, a cash cannon, and company-branded tote bag, cap, t-shirt, and notebook. To get the alert regarding the handset, the user can subscribe to the company’s official website by entering their phone number.

The new OnePlus smartphone which will launch next month is currently being promoted with the tagline “The Speed You Need”. As per the report, it is expected to arrive with a Snapdragon 845 SoC and will be coupled with 8GB of RAM. The device will have up to 256GB of onboard storage. The handset is likely to feature a notch-design and a glass back panel. It will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack with a 6.28-inch full-HD+ display and 18:9 aspect ratio. In its key feature, the phone will support wireless charging and a battery bigger than that of the OnePlus 5T.