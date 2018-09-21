OnePlus 6 is now receiving Android 9 Pie: How to download, what’s new, and more

OnePlus 6 Android 9 Pie update is now rolling out

OnePlus 6 has started receiving Android 9 Pie stable build. The latest smartphone from OnePlus is one of the select devices that were announced for the Android 9 Pie beta testing earlier this year. The Android 9 Pie beta builds have been available to the OnePlus 6 for a while but the stable version has begun rolling out now.

The Oxygen OS 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie is now available via the stable channel for everyone. While there aren’t any large differences between the stable build and the last beta build, it saves the users from sideloading the update. It is an OTA update and is likely to begin rolling out to all the users. “The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs,” said OnePlus.

To check for the update, go to Settings > System > System Updates and check for the Oxygen OS 9.0 OTA update. If you don’t see it, it will probably start showing after a few days. The announcement was made by OnePlus on its forum. “Starting with the Android Pie, OxygenOS version number will correspond with the Android version number,” the company noted.

The new Android 9 Pie update for OnePlus 6 comes with many changes and improvements. In the changelog mentioned in the forum post, the most notable ones are brand-new UI for Android Pie, new adaptive battery, new text notification mode, notification for third-party calls, and accent colour customisation. The Android security patch has been updated to September.

The company also notes that using VPN to download the update “might not work” as the update isn’t region-specific and will randomly roll out to limited users initially. OnePlus is inviting the users who were on the previous versions to give feedback. “We look forward to getting your continued feedback in the bug reporting forum.”