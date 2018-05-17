OnePlus 6 India launch today: Here’s what it will cost you and launch offers

OnePlus 6 will be exclusively available via Amazon.in from May 21 for the Prime customers

OnePlus 6 India launch is scheduled for today, May 17. OnePlus will host an event at The Dome, NSIC in Mumbai where it will unwrap its latest flagship smartphone in the country. The OnePlus 6 was launched globally yesterday, May 16 at an event in London where the company’s co-founder Carl Pei touted some of the highlighted features of the OnePlus 6, but more on that later. OnePlus has also planned an event in China today where the OnePlus 6 will make debut in the company’s home country.

OnePlus 6 Live Stream

The OnePlus 6 launch will commence at 3 pm today in Mumbai. However, for the people who could not purchase the tickets for the event can watch the live stream of the event. OnePlus India will live stream the launch event via its YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter accounts simultaneously. You can also watch the event here:

OnePlus 6 Price in India

At the global launch yesterday in London, the OnePlus 6 entered the market of budget flagship phones with a dearer price tag. The OnePlus 6 is the most expensive OnePlus smartphone yet that costs $629 (roughly Rs 42,700) for the top-end model packing 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The other two variants of the OnePlus 6 feature 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage costing $529 (roughly Rs 36,000) and 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage that is priced at $579 (roughly Rs 39,000).

As far as the India pricing of the smartphone is concerned, we will know that at the launch event today. However, a previous report suggested the price tags of first two RAM and storage variants of the OnePlus 6 – the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model will cost Rs 36,999 while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 39,999. The pricing of the apex model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is not known yet, but it’s a matter of few hours for it to be officially announced.

The OnePlus 6 will be exclusively available via Amazon.in from May 21 for the Prime customers. OnePlus 6 was up for pre-orders from May 13 to May 16 wherein the bookings entitled the buyers to avail a discount of Rs 1,000. Meanwhile, the offline buyers will be able to purchase the OnePlus 6 via pop-up stores that the company is setting in select cities, as well as OnePlus Experience Store located in Bengaluru. The SBI card holders will get a Rs 2,000 discount on the cost of the OnePlus 6 in the first week of the sale. There is also No Cost EMI payment facility being given to the buyers for up to three months, while the Idea customers will get 370GB additional data on the purchase of OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6 Specifications

OnePlus 6 comes with a 6.28-inch full-HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset runs Android 8.1-based OxygenOS, however, the company has said the Android P Beta build will be available to the users in ‘coming days’. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB and 8GB of RAM with up to 256GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus 6 bears a vertically stacked dual camera setup consisting of a 24-megapixel shooter and a 16-megapixel shooter. The front camera is a 16-megapixel shooter as well. The internals of the OnePlus 6 is powered by a 3300mAh battery that supports company’s proprietary Dash Charging technology. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom of the smartphone.