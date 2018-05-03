OnePlus 6 HDFC Smart Buy listing now live, but here’s why you can’t buy it yet

OnePlus 6 listing on the page reveals that there will be two cameras on the front

Ahead of the official unveiling, OnePlus 6 has now been listed on the website of HDFC Smart Buy page. While the OnePlus 6 launch is slated for May 17 at an event in Mumbai, the leaks and rumours still don’t seem to stop. The HDFC Smart Buy facility lets users buy a product in easy EMI instalments with some interest rate. OnePlus 6 will seemingly be available to buy via HDFC bank website, in addition to the ‘exclusive’ online partner Amazon.in.

The OnePlus 6 HDFC Smart Buy listing shows the handset in its entirety and its design is similar to the one that has been previously leaked in a multitude of renders and leaked videos. The listing also mentions the key specifications of the handset, however, most of them look incorrect. There is also no pricing available on the listing as of now but it does mention ‘Lowest Price’. The smartphone is ‘Out of Stock’ right now.

The OnePlus 6 listing on the page reveals that there will be two cameras on the front, each powered by a 16-megapixel sensor while the rear camera will be a single 23-megapixel shooter, which is contrary to what the rumours have suggested so far. Moreover, the OnePlus 6 has been listed with the other specifications including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, which is unlikely to be a valid combination. It also mentions the handset running on Android 8.0 Oreo.

To recall, the OnePlus 6 will launch on May 16 at an event in London, followed by two separate events in India and China on May 17. The smartphone will have at least three storage variants – 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, along with two RAM options – 6GB and 8GB. There will be dual cameras on the rear of OnePlus 6 while a single camera will sit on the front. There will be a notched display on the OnePlus 6 with a bezel-less design.