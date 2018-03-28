OnePlus 6 fresh leaks hint at 3.5 mm headphone jack, wooden back and more; check details here

OnePlus 6, the next flagship from the company is one of the most eagerly awaited smartphones of 2018.

OnePlus 6, the next flagship from the company is one of the most eagerly awaited smartphones of 2018. With flagships of sister companies, Oppo and Vivo out of the way, leaks about OnePlus 6 specifications are now popping up from everywhere possible. While the leak drops some hints about the OnePlus 6 price, that is not the takeaway here. The latest leak about the smartphone sheds a lot of light on an aspect that most other flagships are staying away from. Audiophiles will be happy to see that OnePlus has retained the 3.5 mm headphone jack on the OnePlus 6.

Renowned tipster Evan Blass on Twitter shared an image of the next flagship by OnePlus on Tuesday. As per the image, OnePlus 6 is expected to rock the 3.5 mm headphone jack along with many new features. According to the leaked image, OnePlus 6 could sport a wooden back. OnePlus with their earlier smartphones have been very supportive of having different material back covers.

One can also spot a fingerprint scanner at the back of the handset, meaning that the OnePlus 6 will continue with the rear mounted support for that just like OnePlus 5T. Although the image shared by Evan Blass doesn’t show the front of the device, previous leaks have hinted that it will rock Apple iPhone X like notch at the top of the display screen.

In the previous leaks, it was tipped that OnePlus 6 will have the Snapdragon 845 chipset with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. On the front, we can expect a huge 6.28-inch AMOLED screen with 2280×1080 pixels. On the battery front, we can expect the OnePlus 6 to sport 3450 mAh battery.

As far as the pricing is concerned, OnePlus 6 is not likely to be a pricey device, as a cryptic message shared by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau on Twitter read: “And the theme of 2018 is… overpriced flagships.” This hints that OnePlus 6 may retain the under-Rs 40000 price tag.