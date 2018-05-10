OnePlus 6 Fast AF sale on Amazon: Here’s how you can buy at Rs 1000 discount!

OnePlus 6 has been tagged as one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2018.

OnePlus 6 has been tagged as one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2018. The next flagship from OnePlus will be making its way to the Indian market on May 17 at an event held in Mumbai’s NSCI Dome. In order to woo the OnePlus fan base in India, the company has come up with a sale called Fast AF (Fast and First). This ‘Fast AF’ sale will be held on Amazon India’s official website from May 13 to May 16. In this sale by Amazon India, users can buy e-gift cards from Amazon which can be redeemed to buy the new OnePlus 6 on May 21 and May 22. Not just this, there will be an additional warranty of 3 months for those who buy the smartphone under the sale.

In order to become one of the first buyers of OnePlus 6 across the world, you need to buy the e-gift card from Amazon.

Here’s how to avail the offer:

Step 1: You will need to visit the OnePlus 6 Amazon.in E-mail Gift Card page on Amazon India’s official website

Step 2: Here, you will need to select the Rs. 1000 option and enter your email address

Step 3: Now, you will need to add the e-gift card to the Cart and finish the process.

Step 4: You will receive the email wherein you will get the details of the e-gift card code.

Step 5: On May 21, Amazon Prime customers can buy the OnePlus 6 smartphone.

Step 6: While making the payment for OnePlus 6, users can use the Gift Card code received in email.

In the Fast AF sale, you can get as much as Rs 1000 off on the new OnePlus 6, if you use the e-Gift Card from Amazon. You can get Rs. 1000 in terms of Amazon Pay cashback. You will also get 3 months extended warranty from OnePlus which will be over and above the standard 1-year warranty on the OnePlus 6.