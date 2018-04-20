This new concept video shows OnePlus 6 in all its glory – Watch it here

The frontal view of the OnePlus 6 shows the notched display with minimal bezels

OnePlus 6 launch has already turned into a hotly-anticipated event that everyone is waiting for. The company through umpteen teasers has told us about the key specifications and design of the OnePlus 6, leaving almost nothing to the imagination. However, this has not stopped leaks, renders, and rumours to knock the door ahead of the smartphone’s launch. A new concept video of OnePlus 6 now shows OnePlus 6 in entirety, revealing the design, the ‘notch’, and the cameras on the back.

A new mockup concept video made by Phone Industry, which was uploaded on YouTube, corroborates each image render of OnePlus 6 that we have seen so far. The video begins with the USB Type-C port, present at the bottom of OnePlus 6, and the 3.5mm headphone jack, which was earlier confirmed by the company. The left side of the OnePlus 6 has the Alert Slider, in a new Red colour, along with the volume rockers mounted below it. This is, however, opposite to the previous rumours stating the Alert Slider could be on the right side of the phone. On the right side is the power button.

The frontal view of the OnePlus 6 shows the notched display with minimal bezels. On the rear, the dual cameras can be seen along with the dual tone LED flash. Below the cameras is the fingerprint scanner carved in a squircle. The video shows the OnePlus 6 in Black, White, and Red colour options, however, the latest reports suggest a Coral Blue variant, as well as an Avengers: Infinity War Limited Edition model.

The video further shows the wireless charging support that OnePlus 6 will pack, along with the bundled wireless charger. The notch on the top of the display can be seen where the option to hide and unhide it has also been depicted. There is an edge-to-edge display with nearly no bezels, however, there is a thin chin at the bottom.

For the specifications, the OnePlus 6 will come with a notched display, sport dual rear cameras – 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel, run Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6GB and 8GB of RAM configurations. There could be more than one internal storage models, one of them having 256GB storage, a first for OnePlus phones. It will support Dash Charging that is touted to give a day’s battery within 20 minutes of charging. There will be three colour models – Black, White, and a new Coral Blue. In India, the OnePlus 6 is likely to be available exclusively on Amazon India.