OnePlus 6 confirmed to have glass panel; here’s why it’s better than OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 6 will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with up to 8GB of RAM

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will indeed sport a glass panel on the rear, thereby also greenlighting the presence of wireless charging on the flagship. Earlier this week, OnePlus on Twitter shared an image teaser showing OnePlus 6 surface in ceramic, alongside a caption saying “new materials”. The OnePlus 6 will be the first OnePlus smartphone that is likely to come with wireless charging. Besides, Lau also revealed that the glass panel will feature five printed layers of nanotech coating.

The OnePlus 6, if the rear glass panel does not only serves the purpose of enhancing the looks but offers wireless charging too, will pit it against the Essential Phone and Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S that come with ceramic to support wireless charging. However, if OnePlus chooses to pack just the glass panel, the rear glass panel available on Samsung Galaxy S9+ and iPhone X come into the picture.

Lau in a lengthy post on OnePlus Forums explains the reason for choosing glass panel this time was the advantages of glass over metal. It says that glass “communicates” transparent, bright, and pure feeling. The company also says its design team tested more than 70 glass prototypes before settling for the one that is currently seen.

OnePlus has already shared a lot of information on the upcoming flagship to build the hype. The OnePlus 6 will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone will have a dual camera setup on the rear. The OnePlus will house a notched display with a bezel-less design. In India, OnePlus 6 will exclusively be available via Amazon India initially. OnePlus is also likely to announce an Avengers: Infinity War edition, following the tie-up with Marvel.