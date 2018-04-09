OnePlus 6 colour models tipped; this is what it could look like

OnePlus has separately teased the features of the smartphones in a number of videos on social media. (Source: CNMO)

OnePlus 6 launch is approaching closer by the day after the company and its key officials confirmed the name, specifications, and the design – with a notch on display – of the upcoming flagship device. OnePlus 6 will bear a notched display, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. While we already have the key specifications of OnePlus 6 coming straight from the horse’s mouth, its colour variants have now been revealed, thanks to the leaked image renders. The OnePlus 6 is likely to come in Black, White, and Blue colour models.

According to a report by CNMO, the image render was posted on the Chinese social media website Weibo showing off the three colour models of the upcoming OnePlus device. The OnePlus 6 can be seen in Black, White, and Blue colour models. OnePlus has launched the Black and White colour models previously for nearly all its devices, however, a new Blue colour variant will create some buzz.

Apart from the colour models, the image renders also disclose some additional specifications and design of the OnePlus 6. The OnePlus 6 can be seen bearing an edge-to-edge display with the notch at the top. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau and co-founder Carl Pei have already corroborated the rumours of the notched display on the company’s next flagship. Lau, later, released a detailed statement telling about the specifications of the OnePlus 6. The OnePlus 6 will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus has separately teased the features of the smartphones in a number of videos on social media. One of the video teasers showed that OnePlus will for the first time come with an Alert Slider that will allow focusing on the subject in the camera app. The leaked images show that the OnePlus 6 will come with a red coloured Alert Slider, in addition to the fingerprint scanner on the back, vertically-aligned dual camera setup, and an LED flash accompanying it.

Several other rumours have strongly indicated that OnePlus may go for a back panel with a wooden design. OnePlus is also teaming up with Marvel to introduce Avengers: Infinity War Limited Edition model, much like the Star Wars Limited Edition variant introduced for the OnePlus 5T last year. The movie is releasing on April 27, so it is likely that OnePlus 6 will debut at the same time.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the OnePlus 6 will come in three tiers – 64GB model will cost $525, 128GB variant will be priced at $604, and the top model with 256GB storage will cost $700 in the US.