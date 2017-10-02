OnePlus lovers rejoice! No OnePlus 5T, but this smartphone may release soon

Will it be OnePlus 5t or OnePlus 6? Wait and watch! (Representative Image)

OnePlus 6 is coming soon. OnePlus devices are some of the most popular mid-range mobiles, especially in India. While the Chinese manufacturer has launched several smartphones globally, its latest device is the OnePlus 5. After the launch people were expecting the OnePlus 5T smartphone to arrive in the market. However, it looks like instead of the OnePlus 5T, the company may straight away roll out the OnePlus 6 mobile. According to recent reports, OnePlus may announce the OnePlus 6 smartphone in the first half of 2018. This also means that OnePlus 5 will remain as a single flagship smartphone from the company for this year, and OnePlus 6 will kick off the new year 2018.

Android Headlines has reported that OnePlus 6 smartphone may introduce big changes in design and it may include a totally bezel-less display. Due to that, the size of the screen may increase to 6 inches, instead of 5.5 inches which is generally present on the OnePlus devices. Meanwhile, earlier reports and leaks had suggested that OnePlus 5T would be the next device, and it may come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor. This is in line with the way OnePlus got the Snapdragon 821 processor on the 3T smartphone, while the OnePlus 3 had the older 820 model.

Also read | Good news: Jio Rs 149 plan upgrade now offers unlimited data, know how you benefit

Meanwhile, the recent reports do not provide any reason why the company decided to skip the OnePlus 5T model? A report said that the OnePlus 5T could have had more water resistant certifications and some changes in hardware, but also said that it won’t happen now. An XDA Developers report claimed that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor will not be introduced by OnePlus, which means that the OnePlus 5T might not be a possibility.

Also read | Google to take on Apple: iPhone X could soon have an ‘Ultra Pixel’ rival

In fact, the report said that even the Google Pixel, which is supposed to launch this week, too will not have the new processor. This news comes despite suggestions by famous tipster Evan Blass, that the new phones will include it.

Also Read | iPhone 8 Plus smartphones burst open while charging, Apple investigating 2 claims

These rumours need to be taken with a pinch of salt, as the reports will only get confirmed as and when the company decides to reveal the specifications. If we look at OnePlus history One Plus 5 is highly possible despite the reports. But it is quite possible that the company may have decided to bring a new series due to a complete design overhaul.