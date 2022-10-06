OnePlus 5G Ready sale: OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord 2T, and more on discount

OnePlus is hosting its ‘5G Ready Sale’. The sale began from October 4 and will conclude on October 10. During the sale period, the company is offering several 5G smartphones with attractive discounts and offers.



The official website claims that customers will get up to Rs 6,000 instant discount on Axis Bank Credits/Debit Cards and EMI.

Here is the list of smartphones which are part of this sale:

OnePlus 10R 5G: It comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ 10-bit AMOLED display. It is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 Max chipset and comes with 50MP triple camera system. Originally priced at Rs 34,999, it is selling at Rs 29,999 during the sale period.

OnePlus 10T 5G: This smartphone comes in three storage configurations which include 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 256GB. The smartphone has been priced starting at Rs 44,999. Customers will get an extra Rs 1,000 off with a coupon on the OnePlus Store app. Additional offers include Rs 5,000 with an exchange bonus on select devices and an additional discount of Rs 1,500 with RedCoins.



OnePlus 10Pro 5G: OnePlus 10Pro 5G price went down from Rs 66,999 to Rs 55,999 inclusive of bank discounts. Customers will be able to save up to Rs 2,000 with RedCoins and save an extra Rs 10,000 with an exchange bonus on select devices.



OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: The smartphone has been priced starting at Rs 22,499. It comes with MediaTek Dimensity 900 coupled with ARM Mali-G68 MC4 for graphics and 6GB/8GB RAM. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Starting at Rs 26,499, the handset comes in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage. Customers will be able to save up to Rs 1000 with RedCoins and get a 12-month extended warranty plan at Rs 99. The device comes powered with MediaTek Dimensity 1,300 and with an operating system of OxygenOS based on Android 12.



OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Price starting at Rs 17,499, the smartphone comes in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage configurations. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G.

