OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users, here’s some good news for you!

In the world of Android, not all smartphones are created equally when it comes to “major” software updates. While most OEMs will guarantee you two years of software support, at least, sometimes, someone comes up and bucks the trend. Like OnePlus. OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users have been taking to OnePlus forums to report that their phones are now receiving the Android 10 update, though OnePlus is yet to make any formal announcement.

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T getting the Android 10 update is impressive since both these phones launched in 2017 with Android 7.1 Nougat. That’s three major software updates, something that’s rare (but surely not unheard of), in the Android world. The Android 10 update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T, as per user postings, is almost 2GB in size and brings with it both core Android 10 and many custom OnePlus features.

Android 10 update for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T notably brings full screen gesture controls to these phones, in addition to improved privacy tabs including more granular controls vis-a-vis location, microphone and cameras. A more in-depth system-wide dark mode will also be available on the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T phones post the Android 10 update. Custom OnePlus software chops include game space, enhanced spam filtering in messages, and revamped camera smarts.

OnePlus is yet to formally announce the update roll out, but since users are reporting the same, users of the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T can expect it anytime now. Be sure to keep checking on it via the phone’s settings menu.

Android 10 might just be the last major software update for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T — even as Android 11 is just around the corner. OnePlus may offer security updates and bug fixes for sometime once all these phones are updated to Android 10, but it looks like OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T will soon reach their end of life. Regardless, credit must be given where it’s due and OnePlus continuing to support these phones for three years now, is a welcome move and a pleasant change, something that we don’t see in the Android world that often.

