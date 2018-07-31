OnePlus 3, 3T users in for delight as company announces Android P update

OnePlus 3 and 3T will get Android P

OnePlus 3 and 3T users, take a sigh of relief as the company has just announced that both the smartphones will skip the Android 8.1 Oreo update and directly receive Android P. The two-generation-old smartphones are still popularly used and the users have been longing for an update to the latest Android 8.1 Oreo. However, OnePlus will totally jump this step to start rolling out the Android P update when it officially gets released later this year. This will make OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T sit next to the OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, and OnePlus 6 to get the flavour of Android P.

This announcement, made by OnePlus’ staff member Gary C, comes just days after the company officially said that it will roll out Android updates for all the smartphones in the current lineup for at least two years while the security updates to these phones will be released for minimum three years. OnePlus now seems to be delivering upon its promise that these two 2016 phones will run the same Android version as on the recently released model.

“The Android P update will be available on the OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5/T and OnePlus 3/3T, in this order. We will keep you all updated in the coming months,” wrote Gary in a blog post. It further mentions that the company has been testing Android P over the past few months – the Android P Beta is currently available on OnePlus 6. The company previously said that the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T will receive the Android P stable build as and when it releases later this year.

However promising this may sound to the users of the eligible devices, the Android P stable build won’t be released to them, at least not this year. Google is still rolling out the beta builds for Android P and it is expected to make the official announcement on its name, as well as the release date for the stable build, at the Pixel 3 launch event. This is preceded by the final Android P release to AOSP and distribution to OEMs, which won’t happen until the third quarter.

The OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T recently received the OxygenOS 5.0.4 update that brought the latest Android security patch to the devices. Both the smartphones are still popular among the OnePlus fans. Despite their two-year-old hardware, both the smartphones offer decent performance and cameras. However, the sale of both the phones has been discontinued in India and elsewhere.