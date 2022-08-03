OnePlus, today, launched the OnePlus 10T 5G in India alongside global markets. This is a performance-oriented phone from the get-go with Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip and whopping 150W fast charging support. OnePlus 10T price in India starts at Rs 49,999.

The OnePlus 10T is notably the first T-series phone from the house of OnePlus since the OnePlus 8T. It is the brand’s “second global flagship smartphone of 2022” after the OnePlus 10 Pro (review). Though it’s ahead in some areas, primarily the chipset and fast charging tech, the OnePlus 10 Pro remains the default flagship OnePlus phone in India at the time of writing.

ONEPLUS 10T PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

The OnePlus 10T starts at Rs 49,999 for a version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be available for Rs 54,999. OnePlus will also offer the phone with whopping 16GB of RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 59,999, though its availability will be announced at a later date.

The 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB OnePlus 10T models will be available across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon, OnePlus Exclusive Stores and partner outlets. Pre-orders start at 9PM on August 3 itself with sales starting August 6.

ONEPLUS 10T SPECS, FEATURES

The OnePlus 10T design is loosely inspired from the OnePlus 10 Pro. It has a glass sandwich design joined together by a plastic frame. It will come in two colourways— Moonstone Black and Jade Green. While the former comes with a shimmery, almost sandstone-like finish on the back, the latter is a bit glossy. There is no alert slider.

OnePlus 10T in Moonstone Black

The OnePlus 10R (review) didn’t have one so it isn’t surprising that the OnePlus 10T is skipping it, too. OnePlus says it was removed –in the 10T—to make way for other components like “high wattage charging, a large battery capacity, and better antenna signal.” The alert slider, though it may seem like a small component, apparently takes up to 30 mm² of the motherboard, which is sizeable real estate. The 10T, to that effect, has a 4,800mAh battery (which is still 200mAh short of OnePlus 10 Pro) with 150W fast wired charging support like the OnePlus 10R. The bundled charger is said to charge the phone from 1-100% in 19 minutes.

Moving on, the OnePlus 10T is also missing out on any Hasselblad branding. The reasoning, OnePlus says, is that the OnePlus 10T is being positioned differently from the OnePlus 10 Pro to seemingly offer an “ultimate performance flagship smartphone experience at the device’s chosen price point.” Speaking of which, the phone comes with a triple camera setup which is a combination of a 50MP (Sony IMX766) wide, ultrawide, and macro. The 10T cameras support 10bit colour capture, OnePlus’s Nightscape mode, and can seemingly offer improved HDR performance.

The stovetop burner-style camera assembly that OnePlus introduced with the OnePlus 10 Pro is being carried over to the OnePlus 10T but it’s flush with the back and has a different flash arrangement.

Rest of the specs include a 6.7-inch fast 120Hz AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and HDR10+ support, up to 16GB of fast LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage (non-expandable), and OxygenOS 12.1 software based on Android 12. OnePlus has confirmed it will get OxygenOS 13 “later this year.”