OnePlus 10T with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to launch in India on August 3; OxygenOS 13 to tag along

OnePlus 10T, the first T-series phone from the house of OnePlus since the OnePlus 8T, will be launched in India alongside global markets on August 3. OnePlus is holding an in-person event in New York City –its first since 2019– to launch what will be its “second global flagship smartphone of 2022” after the OnePlus 10 Pro (review). The OnePlus 10T will be accompanied by a formal announcement, and quite possibly feature reveal, of OxygenOS 13 that will seemingly bring back the clean, close to stock Android experience that OnePlus phones were known for before its merger with Oppo.

OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau has confirmed through a community forum post that the OnePlus 10T will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. OxygenOS 13, meanwhile, will bring a “bevy” of improvements to gaming, connectivity, and customisation to OnePlus phones while delivering “the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience with a refreshing design and enhanced safety.” It will be available on the OnePlus 10 Pro first, followed by the OnePlus 10T “later this year.”

ONEPLUS 10T EXPECTED SPECS, FEATURES

Tipster @OnLeaks (via Smartprix) recently got his hands on “live pictures of the pre-production unit” of the alleged OnePlus 10T, giving us what was easily the best look yet at the unannounced phone. The 10T is said to come in two colourways— green and black. The design looks like, it would be loosely inspired from the OnePlus 10 Pro. But since we’re talking about the OnePlus 10T (and not OnePlus 10T Pro), it may or may not end up being a complete step-up to the pro OnePlus 10 we have today. OnePlus hasn’t launched the OnePlus 10 at the time of writing, so we’ll see. Regardless, the underlying chip would surely give the 10T some advantage over the 10 Pro that uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Rumour mill has it that the OnePlus 10T will come with a glass back and plastic frame. The 10 Pro in contrast has a metal frame. But perhaps the biggest omission could be the alert slider. The OnePlus 10R (review), already, doesn’t have one so it won’t be surprising if the OnePlus 10T skips it, too.

As for key specs, the OnePlus 10T is said to come with a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 E4 AMOLED with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It will reportedly have three cameras— 50MP main, 16MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro, and a 4800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support.

OnePlus is yet to confirm any of this so we suggest you take it with a pinch of salt. It is expected to reveal more details in the coming days and with the launch on August 3, we won’t have to wait for long to get the full picture so stay tuned for more. OnePlus 10T pre-orders in India will start on the same day as launch, an Amazon listing of the product has confirmed. Pricing and availability will be announced at the event (which will also be live streamed on YouTube).