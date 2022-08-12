OnePlus 10T with 16GB RAM to go on sale in India from August 16: Check full details

OnePlus 10T with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage will go on sale in India starting August 16, OnePlus has announced. The 16GB/256GB configuration will join the 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB models already selling in the country. OnePlus 10T with 16GB of RAM will set buyers back by Rs 59,999.

ONEPLUS 10T PRICES IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

The OnePlus 10T, to recall, starts at Rs 49,999 for a version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is available for Rs 54,999. The top-shelf 16GB/256GB model in Moonstone Black colourway will sell for Rs 59,999.

It will be available across the same channels as the others, that is OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon, OnePlus Experience stores, and other offline partner stores, starting from August 16 at 12pm.

ONEPLUS 10T SPECS RUNDOWN

The OnePlus 10T has a glass sandwich design joined together by a plastic frame and comes in two colourways— Moonstone Black and Jade Green— though the 16GB RAM variant will only be available in black.

On the front, you get a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution, HDR10+ support, centrally placed hole punch cut-out housing a 16MP selfie camera, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Biometrics are handled by an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip and OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12. Powering the phone is a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging.

