OnePlus 10T versus OnePlus 10R versus OnePlus 10 Pro: Prices in India, specs, and features compared

OnePlus 10T 5G was officially launched in India alongside global markets on Wednesday, August 3. This is notably the first mid-cycle T refresh from OnePlus since the OnePlus 8T. Since there is no OnePlus 10 for reference, which ideally should have been the case, the 10T is a bit of an odd phone at least at far as positioning is concerned, but one that’s basking with power for those who’d probably need it. OnePlus 10T price in India starts at Rs 49,999 which puts it in between the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 10 Pro (review)— which remains to be the de-facto OnePlus flagship phone at the time of writing.

Here, we pit the OnePlus 10T against the two phones, OnePlus 10R (review) and OnePlus 10 Pro, to see how it stacks up.

So, without further ado, here’s a quick look at the OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10R — prices, specs, features and everything else you need to know about them.

DESIGN: The OnePlus 10T design is loosely inspired from the OnePlus 10 Pro. It has a glass sandwich design joined together by a plastic frame. The 10R has a dual-textured plastic back and a flat frame, also made of plastic. The 10 Pro, naturally, is the most premium of the lot with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 back and metal frame. It is also the only phone in this list to retain the signature OnePlus alert slider.

DISPLAY: The 10T and 10R, both, have the same 6.7-inch flat 120Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution, HDR10+ support, centrally placed hole punch cut-out and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch 1440p 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out at one end. OnePlus uses a second generation LTPO panel in the phone that entails faster switching – between 1Hz-120Hz – depending on available content. The screen also features dual colour calibration for better accuracy and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. All the three phones have an in-display fingerprint reader.

PROCESSOR: The OnePlus 10T has the brand-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip while the 10 Pro uses the slightly older Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The 10R has a “customised” version of MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 chip called Dimensity 8100-Max.

RAM, STORAGE: The 10T comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. The 10R and 10 Pro come with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage.

SOFTWARE: All the three phones run OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box. OxygenOS 13 will launch first on the OnePlus 10 Pro, followed by the OnePlus 10T later this year. The 10R will get it too but there is no word on timeline at the time of writing.

REAR CAMERA SETUP: Both the 10T and 10R have the same triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with optically stabilised lens, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro shooter. OnePlus 10 Pro also has a triple camera setup on the rear which is a combination of 48MP main (Sony IMX789 sensor) with OIS, 50MP 150-degree ultrawide, and another 8MP telephoto/portrait camera. The phone comes with Hasselblad tuning.

FRONT CAMERA: The 10T and 10R have the same 16MP front camera while the 10 Pro has a 32MP selfie shooter.

BATTERY CAPACITY, CHARGING: The 150W Endurance Edition OnePlus 10R has a 4,500mAh battery while the 80W model gets a slightly bigger 5,000mAh battery. The 10T supports 150W fast charging and comes with a 4,800mAh battery. OnePlus 10 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired and 50W wireless charging.

PRICES IN INDIA: The OnePlus 10T starts at Rs 49,999 for a version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be available for Rs 54,999. OnePlus will also offer the phone with whopping 16GB of RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 59,999. OnePlus 10R is available in three configurations. A version with 80W charging support, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 38,999. The 80W model also comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 42,999. OnePlus 10R with 150W fast charging, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 43,999. OnePlus 10 Pro starts at Rs 66,999 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 71,999.