OnePlus 10T to launch in India on August 3 and here’s everything we know about it

OnePlus is gearing to launch the OnePlus 10T, its second global flagship smartphone of 2022 in India on August 3. The same phone is likely to launch under the name of OnePlus Ace Pro in China a few hours before. OnePlus 10T will notably be the first T-series phone from OnePlus since the OnePlus 8T.

The phone in question is confirmed to come with some top-tier specs including Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, paired with up to 16GB of RAM, and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus will also take the wraps off OxygenOS 13 on August 3 but the OnePlus 10T will only get it later in the year.

Not just hardware, OnePlus has also revealed the full design of the OnePlus 10T leading into launch and it seems, the phone will take some inspiration from the OnePlus 10 Pro (review). The phone will have a glass back and come in two colourways. There will be no alert slider.

HERE’S A QUICK ROUNDUP OF ALL THE CONFIRMED SPECS AND FEATURES OF ONEPLUS 10T

Design: The OnePlus 10T will come in two colourways, Moonstone Black and Jade Green. The Moonstone Black OnePlus 10T version will come with a shimmery, almost sandstone-like finish on the back. The Jade Green version seems like it would have a glossy back. OnePlus is using glass on the back. The outer frame seems made from plastic. The OnePlus 10 Pro has a metal frame, for reference.

The biggest omission will be the alert slider. OnePlus says the alert slider was removed to make way for other components like “high wattage charging, a large battery capacity, and better antenna signal.” The alert slider, though it might seem like a small component, apparently takes up to 30 mm² of the motherboard, which is sizeable real estate.

Display: The OnePlus 10T will come with a 6.7-inch fast 120Hz display. This should be AMOLED and with 1080p resolution. The panel will be flat, not curved like the OnePlus 10 Pro. The phone will have a punch hole cutout at the centre.

Processor: Under the hood, it will come with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

RAM, Storage: OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 10T will come with up to 16GB of fast LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage.

Software: Software should be Android 12 based OxygenOS 12 since OnePlus has said the OnePlus 10 Pro will be the first to get OxygenOS 13 and that it would be coming to OnePlus 10T later this year.

Cameras: The OnePlus 10T is also confirmed to get a triple camera setup on the rear headlined by a 50MP main Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS, paired with another ultrawide and macro shooters. There won’t be any Hasselblad branding to seemingly offer an “ultimate performance flagship smartphone experience at the device’s chosen price point,” that will be positioned differently from the OnePlus 10 Pro.