OnePlus 10T to come with triple camera system headlined by 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, no Hasselblad tuning

OnePlus, today, announced the camera specs of the upcoming OnePlus 10T 5G to build hype around the flagship phone ahead of its August 3 scheduled launch. The phone in question will come with three cameras on the back—a 50MP wide, another ultrawide, and macro. The 10T, OnePlus says, is being positioned differently from the OnePlus 10 Pro (review), to seemingly offer an “ultimate performance flagship smartphone experience at the device’s chosen price point,” and therefore it will be missing out on the latter’s Hasselblad tuning.

ONEPLUS 10T CAMERA SPECS

The OnePlus 10T, OnePlus has confirmed, will come with a triple camera setup on the rear headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor. We’ve seen this sensor in several OnePlus phones already including the OnePlus 10R (review) and OnePlus Nord 2T (review). The reason why OnePlus is going with the same sensor for the OnePlus 10T is because it believes that it’s an “incredible” sensor that continues to impress the brand by the images it’s able to capture. The sensor would be paired to a wide lens with OIS and EIS.

The 50MP main sensor is accompanied by another unspecified sensor that would sit behind an ultrawide lens with a 119-degree field-of-view. Rounding off the package would be a macro sensor, again, unspecified at the time of writing.

The phone’s Image Clarity Engine(ICE) would seemingly bring “an updated algorithm that enables the device to capture photos faster and with greater levels of detail.” The 10T is also said to support 10bit colour capture, OnePlus’s Nightscape mode, and improved HDR performance.

The 10T camera spec reveal comes only hours after OnePlus officially announced the launch date of the phone, which is August 3. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and is launching in India simultaneously with global markets. OnePlus will also take the wraps off OxygenOS 13 during the same launch keynote event.